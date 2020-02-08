Boston- The 2019-2020 Boston University Terriers are consistently inconsistent. BU has notched respectable wins including against ranked foes Northeastern, UMass, Harvard, and UMass Lowell. They’ve also dropped frustrating games tp Northern Michigan, Sacred Heart, and Dartmouth. The first week of February has perfectly represented this dichotomy. Monday saw BU top arch rival Boston College for a spot in the Beanpot Championship game. Friday night saw the weakest performance of the season against the Merrimack College Warriors.

BU did start the night promisingly. Robert Mastrosimone deked Warrior goaltender Jere Huhtamaa for a short handed goal 2:47 into the night. BU dominated the game’s shot counter 37-28, including a 19-7 tilt in the second period. Yet the Terriers dropped the ball.

Merrimack tied the game late in the first with Dominic Dockery’s first goal of the season. Then the Warriors turned the tables in the second with a pair of short handed goals. Tyler Irvine went first at 3:32 into the frame. Then Logan Drevitch potted one at 14:28.

Merrimack tacked on two more goals in the third period and outshot their hosts in the final frame 11-9. Maine transfer Patrick Holway unloaded a ripper at 9:53 of the third and Regan Kimens completed the scoring on a transition play at 13:38.

The Warriors earned their largest win at Agganis Arena with a 5-1 final. Finnish freshman goaltender Jere Huhtamaa recorded a career high 36 saves.

“We’ve been in a lot of games like this where we have leads near the end against really good hockey teams where we backed up and hoped to win,” commented Warrior Head Coach Scott Borek. “Tonight, we stepped forward and played to win.”

MC improves to 7-18-3 (5-10-3 HEA). The Warriors return home next weekend to face local rival UMass Lowell. Puck drops against the RiverHawks at Lawler Rink at 7 on ET on Saturday night.

“Tip your cap, Merrimack played a good game,” observed Terrier Head Coach Albie O’Connell. “I really like our team, I just didn’t like the way a good chunk of them played tonight. It’s disappointing that we gave up the opportunity in league, especially after a good night the other night. But human nature is a factor.”

BU drops to 10-9-7 (7-5-5 HEA) from third to fifth in the Hockey East standings.

Ashton Abel recorded 23 saves on 28 shots faced.

The Terriers next skate for the Beanpot Championship on Monday night against the Northeastern Huskies. Puck drops at TD Garden at 7:30 pm ET.