Boston- After an emotional trip to Conte Forum last week, the Boston University Terriers needed a reset for the Hockey East schedule ahead. They drew a weekend series with perennial challenger UMass Lowell. For the Friday night tilt at Agganis Arena, BU reminded their fans of all the skill in scarlet jerseys with a remarkable third period scoring burst.

The first two periods were scoreless. BU outshot Lowell in the first and second periods 15-4 and 9-8 respectively. Tyler Wall held his own in the River Hawk net. Ashton Abel was tested in the second period and held up his end of the bargain in his first home start as a Terrier.

No one cracked the ice until the Terrier third line, entirely composed of freshman, found a hole. Recent addition Wilmer Skoog backhanded a pass across the slot for Ethan Phillips to laser home for a BU lead 6:47 into the third. The floodgates opened shortly after with penalty trouble. Chase Blackmun took a boarding minor at 7:16 of the third. Only 1:14 later, Conor Sodergren took a five minute major and a game misconduct for elbowing to the head of David Farrance. On the ensuing power play, Trevor Zegras sniped a shot home from the high slot and Patrick Harper sealed the game with a pair of top-shelf goal shots. Lowell Head Coach Norm Bazin mercifully pulled starting goaltender Tyler Wall. The senior New York Ranger draft pick stopped 29 of 33 shots faced.

Backup Logan Neaton, a Winnipeg Jets draft choice, came in and faced only two shots. He stopped one and had no chance on the other; BU generated another power play and tacked on a picturesque power-play tally in the dying minutes.

BU claimed a 5-0 victory and needed Hockey East points. They improve to 9-8-5 (8-3-3 HEA).

Ashton Abel stopped all 17 shots for his first collegiate shutout.

Wilmer Skoog notched his first two collegiate assists and his first multi-point game as a Terrier.

Patrick Harper recorded his third three-point game of the season and second two-goal game.

“We played a thorough game from the drop of the puck,” commented Terrier Head Coach Albie O’Connell. “I thought we forechecked well, we were good through the neutral zone, I thought we defended hard, managed the puck a lot better tonight and made simple plays. It was a big play to get that first goal. I’m really happy for the group. I thought they rebounded pretty well from a tough loss last weekend.”

UMass Lowell drops to 13-7-4 (7-4-3 HEA) with the loss.

The teams rematch in Lowell on Saturday night. Puck drops at Tsongas Center at 6 pm ET.