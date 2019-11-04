Inside Hockey’s team of terrific photographers are regularly capturing some of the most exciting moments of the NHL season. Here are some more of the great photos we saw in October 2019 (to view Part One, click here)…
-
-
Dougie Hamilton (CAR – 19) keeps an eye on the puck.
-
-
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulate each other after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs
-
-
Flyers cheerleader smiles for the camera
-
-
Members of the Toronto Maple Leafs swarm Andreas Johnsson #18 after winning the game in a shoot out
-
-
Mike Smith (EDM – 41) makes a save against Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18).
-
-
CBJ Ice Crew member Alex Bokar dons a hot dog costume to shovel the boards at the start of intermission.
-
-
Oct 29, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) checks San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) into the boards during an NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty-Inside Hockey
-
-
Oct 29, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Brett Ritchie (18) fights San Jose Sharks center Barclay Goodrow (23) during an NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty-Inside Hockey
-
-
Oct 29, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Chris Wagner (14) celebrates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty-Inside Hockey
-
-
-
Petr Mrazek (CAR – 34) during pregame introductions.
-
-
Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) scores the game winner in OT against Petr Mrazek (CAR – 34).
-
-
Here we go.
-
-
MTU forward Logan Pietila.
-
-
Leon Draisaitl (EDM – 29) scores one of his two goals against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70).
-
-
Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save.
-
-
Oct 29, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) passes against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty-Inside Hockey
-
-
Oct 29, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) checks Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) during an NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty-Inside Hockey
-
-
Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) sends Ethan Bear (EDM – 74) flying.
-
-
Another save by Sheel.
-
-
Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs makes a shootout save against Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
