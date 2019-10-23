Inside Hockey’s team of terrific photographers are regularly capturing some of the most exciting moments of the NHL season. Here are a few of the great photos we’ve seen so far in October 2019…
Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty, throws the remnants of a bag of popcorn that it tossed off the suit level balcony onto the fans below
A member of the Philadelphia Flyers Ice Girls cheers for the crowd during a television timeout
Warm-up puck with show casing the game’s match up between the Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers
A Columbus Police Therapy Dog was just one of many units at the Blue Jackets 1st Responders Night.
The Columbus Police Mounted Unit and Columbus Fire Department were just a couple of 1st responder units at the Blue Jackets game for 1st Responders Night.
Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) gets ready for a faceoff.
Noah Jordan (MU – 14; not pictured) scores a goal against Carter McPhail (FSU – 33).
Ryan Larkin (MU – 31) during pregame introductions.
Ryan Larkin (MU – 31) during warmups.
Jamie Benn (DAL – 14) yells as he watches the play.
Sonny Milano (CBJ – 22) celebrates his goal with David Savard (CBJ – 58) and Riley Nash (CBJ – 20).
Tyler Seguin (DAL – 91) blows a bubble during warmups.
Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) sends Jamie Benn (DAL – 14) airborne.
Another review.
Colton Poolman shoots on net.
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella talks with players on the bench during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) battles for the puck along the boards during the third period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019. The Blue Jackets beat the Hurricanes 3-2.
Carolina Hurricanes players stand on the ice during the Star-Spangled Banner before the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) walks through the tunnel before heading out for the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara (65) is congratulated after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) skates to the bench after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL game between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 11, 2019.
New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) and New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuck (55) sprawl out to defend the net while the puck is loose during the third period of an NHL game between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 11, 2019.
during the first period of an NHL game between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 11, 2019.
Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches for the puck stuck between his forehead and helmet visor
Gritty bangs on the glass while holding a sign that reads, “Lindsey Could do Better” behind P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils
Rasmus Ristolainen (BUF – 55) during a media timeout.
David Savard (CBJ – 58) attempts to block a shot by John Tavares (TOR – 91) against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70).
Auston Matthews (TOR – 34) skates up the ice.
Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) enters the ice during player introductions.
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) emerges from the shadows during player introductions.
David Savard (CBJ – 58) walks the blue carpet for the Blue Jackets 2019-20 home opener.
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) skates to the goal crease during the second period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) skates around while play is stopped during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) stops a shot from Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during an overtime shootout between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) watches the puck during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, James Reimer (47), makes a save during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
NCHC linesman Eric Frank (56) gets a hold of Carter Johnson (MU -22) as he tussles with Max Finner (FSU – 2).
Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) during pregame introductions.
Deryk Engelland #5 watches as teammate Oscar Dansk #35 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights makes a blocker save
Oscar Dansk #35 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights makes a glove save
