WMU vs UND in Pictures

The University of North Dakota inched closer to clinching the Penrose Cup with a 3-1 victory against Western Michigan. With the win UND improved to 24-4-4 (.813), 15-3-3 NCHC (.786). The Hawks own a 17-1 record in the friendly confines of Ralph Engelstad Arena. During the second half of the season, UND has a 10-3-2 (.733) record.