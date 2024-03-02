WMU vs. UND in Pictures

Grand Forks, ND — Here are a few pictures I took from the Zamboni hole behind the UND net during the second period of Friday’s 5-3 win over Western Michigan University. it was the first meeting between the two teams this season.

UND was outshot 37-17 by Western Michigan but still managed to score five goals against the Broncos. UND goalie Ludvig Persson stopped 34-of-37 (.918) shots to get his 20th win of the year. A career high. Former UND forward Matteo Costantini made his return to the Ralph Engelstad Arena and recorded (1g-1a-2pts). UND forward Jackson Blake remained hot, adding two assists to give him (18g-31a-49pts).

With the win tomorrow, UND can lock up their fourth Penrose Cup in the last five seasons.