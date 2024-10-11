Wings Hope to End Eight-Year Playoff Drought

Another hockey season begins with the Detroit Red Wings looking to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. They’ve missed the playoffs for the last eight seasons, so this would make it nine. Before making a prediction, I’ll begin with an analysis of the team’s current roster. A summary of each player will be presented by position starting with the forwards. Each player will be prefaced with their jersey number and position.

Forwards (12)

(11) Vladimir Tarasenko (RW)

Tarasenko was signed to a two-year contract, and was a Stanley Cup Champion with the Florida Panthers last season. He will be relied upon to add his scoring touch to a team which may struggle to score.

(14) Tyler Motte (C)

Motte signed a one-year contract, and will primarily be used as a fourth line center.

(18) Andrew Copp (C)

Copp was signed for 5 years in 2022, and showed some improvement last season being used primarily as a defensive and face off specialist. Based on the amount and length of his contract, he has been a disappointment.

(23) Lucas Raymond (LW)

Raymond had a very good season in 2023-24 (72 points in 81 games) and was rewarded with a seven-year contract. The team is expecting even more this season.

(27) Michael Rasmussen (C)

Rasmussen asserted himself last season by using his big body to get into position to score and/or set up teammates which was an improvement from the previous season. He is listed as a center, but has been utilized as a winger.

(36) Christian Fischer (RW)

Fischer’s contract was extended for another year. He continues to provide grit on the bottom six forward combinations.

(37) J.T. Compher (LW)

Compher had a good season and is looking for more this season. He usually plays on the second line.

(48) Jonathon Berggren (RW)

Berggren played a few games (12) with the team last season, but is projected to be a second or third line player as he is out of minor league options. The team knows his offensive potential, but want him to improve defensively.

(71) Dylan Larkin (C)

Captain Larkin had a good season, even though he missed 14 games due to injuries. He needs to stay healthy as he is the team leader. He scored 33 goals last season with the potential to score 40.

(88) Patrick Kane (RW)

Kane signed with the team last November played in 50 games scoring 20 goals which helped the team in its playoff quest which came up short. With a full season he should get close to the 30-goal range. He is a dynamic player.

(90) Joe Veleno (C)

Velano had an OK season, but the team is still expecting more from him. He showed more jump and energy during the Season by going to the net. The Red Wings are looking for increased production.

93 Alex DeBrincat (RW)

DeBrincat had a disappointing season for him only scoring 27 goals, since he has the potential to score 40. He is looking to rebound. The team needs him to do so.

Defensemen (7)

(2) Olli Maatta (LD)

Maatta is known more as a stay-at-home defenseman. He is not flashy and plays a safe game without taking too many chances, which is what the team expects from him.

(8) Ben Chiarot (LD)

Chiarot is another stay-at-home defenseman who also plays a physical game. Something the team needs more from their defensemen this season.

(20) Albert Johansson (LD)

Johansson is out of minor league options, so the team is looking for what he can bring. Time will tell as the saying goes.

(46) Jeff Petry (RD)

He is another stay- at- home defenseman that plays a steady game. Unfortunately, his play seemed to decline as the season wore on. The hope is he regains the stature he displayed at the start of last season.

(53) Moritz Seider (RD)

Seider is starting his fourth season after signing an 8-year contract. He is the number one defenseman on the team. He plays smart and isn’t afraid to mix it up, goading the other team’s players into penalties on a regular basis.

(56) Eric Gustafsson (LD)

Signed for 2 years, the hope is Gustafsson can bring some offense and quarterback the Power Play. It is will be a plus is he does.

(77) Simon Edvinsson (LD)

Edvinsson played in 16 games last season, and is also out of minor league options. With his size and reach, the hope is he stabilizes the defense corps.

Goaltenders (3)

(34) Alex Lyon (G)

Lyon played in 44 games last season after Ville Husso went down with injuries. He played well, but seemed to wear down toward end of the season from the work load.

(35) Ville Husso (G)

Husso only played in 19 games last season, due to various injuries. If healthy he has usually performed well. During this year’s Pre-Season, he played well, but again the big question is will he stay healthy for a full season?

(39) Cam Talbot (G)

Talbot was signed to a 2-year contract primarily due to Ville Husso’s health issues, and Alex Lyon’s problems with an increased work load. He played very well on the L.A. Kings. The handling of all 3 goaltenders will be interesting to see as the season progresses.

Season Synopsis

Last season the Red Wings finished with 91 points, but missed making the playoffs on a tie breaker. The main issue facing the team is the loss of 75 goals from departed players, and even though they were liabilities defensively they still scored 75 goals. Making up for those goals will be a major task, and probably the reason why it will be a major road block in making the playoffs. Even assuming a slight improvement defensively, it still won’t be enough.

The top teams are still pretty much the top teams. Based on that criteria, the Red Wings will be competing for a wild card position again. Buffalo and Ottawa appear to be further along in their rebuilds. Although Buffalo seems to be stuck in neutral every season. Also New Jersey looks to rebound.

Unfortunately, It looks like the Red Wings will not qualify for the playoffs for the ninth season in a row.