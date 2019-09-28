Josh Wilkins’ dreams may have come true Friday Night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. The 22-year old forward for the Nashville Predators, born and raised in Raleigh, NC, returned to home for the first time in his professional career in a preseason matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Predators’ forward spent the previous three seasons playing for the Providence Friars NCAA Division I team. Wilkins is expected to play with the Nashville Predators’ AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals this upcoming season. Wilkins tallied three shots on goal in 11:27 time on ice, tied for second most shots on the team against an NHL-filled squad for the Hurricanes.
Nashville Predators forward, Ryan Johansen (92), skates off the ice after scoring the game-winning goal of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators defenseman, Jeremy Davies (38), skates the puck in the defensive zone during overtime of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators goaltender, Juuse Soros (74), makes a save during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Teuvo Teravainen (86), fights for the puck during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, James Reimer (47), makes a save during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators goaltender, Juuse Soros (74), tracks the puck during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Sebastian Aho (20), skates with the puck during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Josh Wilkins (53), stands at the bench during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Josh Wilkins (53), takes a shot on goal during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Matt Duchene (95), skates the puck behind the net during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Julien Gauthier (44), skates with the puck during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators goaltender, Juuse Soros (74), slides across the crease to make a save during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Anthony Richard (90), celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Joel Edmundson (6), skates up ice during the third period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Daniel Carr (26), takes a shot on net during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Josh Wilkins (53), skates the puck into the zone during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Kyle Turris (8), dumps the puck in while avoiding a hit during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Anthony Richard (90), protects the puck during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators defenseman, Dante Fabbro (57), takes a shot on net during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Joel Edmundson (6), chats with teammates during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Anthony Richard (90), and Carolina Hurricanes forward, Teuvo Teravainen (86), battle for position during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators defenseman, Jeremy Davies (38), shoots the puck towards the net during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Rocco Grimaldi (23), skates the puck during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Matt Duchene (95), skates the puck into the zone during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Craig Smith (15), skates with the puck during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Ryan Johansen (92), passes the puck during the second period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Anthony Richard (90), skates the puck through the neutral zone during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes head coach, Rod Brind’Amour, watches the play during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Rocco Grimaldi (23), skates with the puck during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators head coach, Peter Laviolette, watches the play during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Ryan Johansen (92), skates off the ice after a shift during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators defenseman, Josh Wilkins (53) of Raleigh, skates the puck up ice during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators forward, Matt Duchene (95), skates to the bench during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Sebastian Aho (20), skates off the ice during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Sebastian Aho (20), steals the puck from Nashville Predators forward, Matt Duchene (95), during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Nashville Predators defenseman, Dante Fabbro (57), passes the puck up ice during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes forward, Nino Niederreiter (21), splashes his face with water during the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender, Petr Mrazek (34), takes the ice before the first period of a preseason matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on September 27, 2019.
