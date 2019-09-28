Josh Wilkins’ dreams may have come true Friday Night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. The 22-year old forward for the Nashville Predators, born and raised in Raleigh, NC, returned to home for the first time in his professional career in a preseason matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Predators’ forward spent the previous three seasons playing for the Providence Friars NCAA Division I team. Wilkins is expected to play with the Nashville Predators’ AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals this upcoming season. Wilkins tallied three shots on goal in 11:27 time on ice, tied for second most shots on the team against an NHL-filled squad for the Hurricanes.

