We also mourn the passing of Leaf great and broadcaster Howie Meeker. He has died at age 97.

We also mourn the passing of Leaf great and broadcaster Howie Meeker. He has died at age 97.

Early last month the hockey world lost another iconic figure. Howie Meeker has died.

Howie Meeker spent his long and unique life playing, teaching and broadcasting the game of hockey and serving his country.

A standout player, he won the Calder Trophy in 1946-47 (the same year Gordie Howe made his debut, played in three NHL All-Star Games and captured four Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs. served a year as coach of the Leafs, and rose to icon status as color commentator for Hockey Night in Canada of special note, while in the prime of his career, he simultaneously served in Parliament, representing the Ontario district of Waterloo South from 1951-1953.