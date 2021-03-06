UNO vs UND in Pictures, UNO wins 3-2

The University of North Dakota men’s hockey team finished out the regular season with a 3-2 overtime loss to Omaha. The Mavericks fighting for their playoff life, spoiled senior night for the Fighting Hawks. It was only the second time in the last 28 home games UND has lost in the friendly confines of Ralph Engelstad Arena. Both losses were to the Mavericks. In six games against the Maverick, the Hawks were 4-2-0 and outscored them 27-14. This was the first loss in five games for the Hawks. With the loss, UND falls to 18-5-1 (.770).

UND honored the following seniors: Collin Adams, Gabe Bast, Jordan Kawaguchi, Jackson Keane, Matt Kiersted, Grant Mismash, Josh Rieger, and Peter Thome.

