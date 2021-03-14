UNO vs. DU in Pictures, DU Wins 5-4

Denver stays alive with a 5-4 victory over Omaha. With the win, the Pioneers improve to (10-12-1). With the loss, the Mavericks fall to 14-10-1. The Pioneers await the results of the other NCHC Quarterfinal.

After the game, the post-game press conference was quite interesting.

“We came here to advocate for our league that we deserve to have four teams in the national tournament,” Denver head coach David Carle said. “We knew Omaha was the team directly in front of us. On the big picture, when the Committee is looking at it, I think we made our case to be that fourth team in over Omaha.”

Next Sunday, we will find out which 16 teams make the NCAA tourney.

