UND vs WMU In Pictures, WMU wins 4-2

Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN — Last Friday, the University of North Dakota and Western Michigan faced off in the first round of the Frozen Faceoff. The Bronco defeated the Fighting Hawks 4-2. Here are a few images from that game.

Scoring for the Fighting Hawks, Judd Caulfield (11) and Nick Portz (2). The Broncos were led by Ty Glover (8) who scored two goals. Hugh Larkin (3) and Max Sasson(9) also added markers for the Broncos.

It was a tough day for the Fighting Hawks, the Broncos did a good job of limiting UND’s scoring chances.

In the end, It was not the result that UND wanted. Nonetheless, they’re locked into the NCAA tourney. On Thursday, they play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round of the Albany Regional.

“It’s a situation where we’ve handled a lot of adversity all year, head coach Brad Berry said. “With a new group, and with guys in and out of the lineup. We just keep moving forward here. We’ve got great leadership in that locker room. It’s a situation where we’re going back to Grand Forks and we’re going to have a workman-like, and we’re grateful to be going to a regional.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.