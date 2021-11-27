UND vs. UMN in Pictures, UMN wins 5-1

Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota faced off against the University of Minnesota Gophers. Entering Friday’s game, UND had a four-game winning streak against the UMN. Unfortunately for the Fighting Hawks, that winning streak came to an end. The Gophers scored on in the first, two in the second, and two goals in the third period to take game one in the series.

UND had an early 3-0 edge in shots in the first period but after the Fighting Hawks took an untimely penalty, the Gophers would outshoot 12-1 for the rest of the period. UND never really challenged in the game and they were only able to get one shot past Gophers goalie Jack Fontaine stopped 21-of-22 shots. UND sophomore forward Riese Gaber scored the Hawks lone goal.

“Not good enough,” UND head coach Brad Berry said after the game. “Not good enough. Hats off to them. They played a good game, a good road game. We didn’t play a very good game at all, to a man.”

It was a somber locker room after the game. Captain Mark Senden broke it down.

“I think we were kind of getting away from who we are,” Senden said. “We just got to get pucks deep. We were trying, maybe, to make one too many plays. We’ve got to keep it simple. That’s what’s been working for us.”

