UND vs. BSU in Pictures, UND wins 4-3

Bemidji, MN — On Friday night, the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks would hang on to beat the Bemidji State Beavers 4-3 in non-conference action. The Beavers would make life miserable for the Hawks. At the 5:40 mark of the first period, forward Tyler Kirkup would score his first goal of the season to give the Beavers a quick 1-0 lead. The Beavers would outshoot the Hawks 14-7 in the first period.

In the second period, the Hawks would score three quick goals (Louis Jamernik, Gavin Hain, and Jackson Kuntz) in a span of 3:41 to take a 3-1 lead.

At the 2:09 mark of the third period, forward Ethan Somoza would score the Beavers second goal. The Hawks weren’t done yet. At the 12:23 mark of the third period, UND forward Judd Caulfield would score the game-winning goal. The Beavers would make it interesting, and fight all the way to the end. At the 19:32 mark of the third period, Beaver forward Owen Sillinger would score the game’s final goal. The Hawks would repel a last minutes surge by the Beavers to win 4-3.

