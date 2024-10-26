UND Pounds BU, 7-2 Thoughts and Images

Grand Forks, ND — Friday, the UND hockey team entertained non-conference foe Boston University. It was a much-anticipated tilt. When the game’s final horn sounded, UND won 7-2. It was an impressive night for the Hawks. They scored five goals on 11 shots in the first period and never looked back.

“We knew they were a very talented team,” head coach Brad Berry said. “We had to make it hard on them. I thought we did a good job from the outset.”

Multi-Point Night Times Five

FIve UND players had multi-point nights. Forward Jackson Kunz had the first two-goal game of his career. Freshman forward Mac Swanson scored his first collegiate goal and recorded (1g-1a–2pts). Senior forward Jake Schmaltz scored his first goal of the season and had his 12th multi-point game of his collegiate career. Sophomore forward Jayden Perron had his first multi-point game of the season; last season, he had two multi-point games all season long. Finally, Abram Wiebe scored his first goal of the season and added an assist for a two-point night. Wiebe is currently second in points for the Fighting Hawks.

Jake Schmaltz Scores First Goal in Game Four

Last season, Schmaltz didn’t score a goal until the 37th game; it only took six more games (four this season) before he scored again.

“I’ve been working on it a lot after practice to add something like that to my game, Schmaltz said. “So just keep shooting and trust they will keep going in.”

BU Coach Unhappy with Veterans

Entering Friday’s game, the Terriers had the 62nd youngest team in college hockey. However, it wasn’t the younger players that Boston University head coach Jay Pandolfo was upset with. His veteran players didn’t answer the call.

“We certainly have a young group,” Pandolfo said. “A lot of these guys are playing in this environment for the first time, but I’m not putting it on the young guys. We have guys who are veteran players for us, who have been in tough environments and have experience, and they did not lead the way for us. Getting some of our young guys the first opportunity to play in this type of game, so I’m not putting it on them, but we had some older guys that have been around that did not help our group.”

What else can you say when you lose 7-2 in the opening game of a series?

“It makes it tough when you don’t win battles and compete all over the ice,” Pandolfo said. “It makes it difficult. That was the issue all night.