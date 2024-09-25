UND Hockey Media Day Pictures and Quotes

On Wednesday, the University of North Dakota men’s hockey team held its annual media day. Here are a few thoughts and pictures from the day.

First, I attended practice at 9:00 am. The practice session was intense and workman-like. Here are some of the quotes that stuck from the UND players and head coach Brad Berry.

There’s a focus in the locker room on hanging a ninth green banner.

“North Dakota is not for everybody, head coach Brad Berry said. “There’s a lot of pressure here, and within that, you have to make sure that you invest in yourself every day and earn the opportunity to bring it. That’s what I like about our group; they’re buying into how we do things here and are humble, respectful, and hardworking.”

On getting that green banner: “We’ve done a good job getting to a certain point,” Berry said. “We got to get past that point. That’s on us as coaches and players, working together and building the physical and mental side that can take you to that level. We’ve done a few things to talk about, discuss, and work on, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

I asked Berry what D-men will take the next step this season.

“I think Abram Wiebe is going to take another step, Berry said. “For him to do what he did as a freshman, you don’t see that a lot. He played an extra year as a junior (hockey), which helped, but I think he will take a step. I think Jake Livanavage, who played on the power play last year, was influential in our offense. He’s going to be a big deal here, as far as trying to keep building and growing on that side of it,

“We’ve got some good freshmen coming in; E.J. Emery, Andrew Strathmann, and Jayden Jubenvill were influential players on our respective teams where they came from. Caleb McDonald is a tower of strength and a big body that can play in all situations. I think we got a little bit of everything on the back end, Bennett Zmolek, and players like that, where everybody’s got a role. I think there’s a little bit more familiarity this year than last. Dylan Simpson did a great job of harnessing those guys and playing as a cohesive unit. He’s done a good job so far.”

What kind of player is Carter Wilkie?

“I’m a two-way centerman,” Wilkie said. “I love to forecheck. I’d love to score goals and be a part of those celebrations. I’m a team guy excited to win, and I want to help the winning culture and bring back a national championship.”

I asked transfer goalie graduate student T.J. Semptimphelter what sharing a rink with an NHL team was like.

“One of my favorite things was to go behind the net and watch how goalies at the next level move, as well as their different details and habits,” Semptimphelter said. “I think that was a big part of another learning curve that I experienced at ASU. I enjoyed being able to go out and watch the Winnipeg Jets and Connor Hellebuck or observe Andre Vasilevsky or Connor Ingram. You name any of these goalies in the NHL and see how hard it is to get to that level and all the things that they had to do to get there. It’s awesome to get to see that from a firsthand perspective. That was one of my favorite things about sharing that rink; I could watch it in person.”

The Chicklets University video of the Ralph Engelstad Arena may have made an impression on sophomore D-man Caleb MacDonald, “I watched it on repeat probably 100 times.”