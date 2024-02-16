UND Hockey: Friday Links

The University of North Dakota men’s hockey team is entering the home stretch of the regular season. UND is taking on the Colorado College Tigers in a pivotal conference matchup this weekend. In December, the Tigers took four-of-six points against the Hawks, and those losses left a sour taste in the UND player’s mouths. Friday will be the 272nd meeting between the two teams; all-time UND holds a dominating 173-86-12 (.660). UND is 61-60-4 (.504) all-time in Colorado Springs. Here are some of the stories making the news heading into this weekend’s series.

In the last 10 games against the Tigers, UND is 7-2-1 (.750), and the last six games of the series have been one-goal games, 3-2-1 (.580). UND looks to even the season series against the Tigers this weekend.

“This is a big weekend for us, not just in the standings, but we’re looking to get some redemption and play better than we did the first time we played them,” Owen McLaughlin said. “(We need to) play a complete 60, play good defensively, and transition well.”

“We have a sour taste in our mouth from the last time we played these guys, Bennett Zmolek said. “They took two in overtime in our barn, and we’re anxious to get there.”

USCHO BRACKETOLOGY: This week presents less of a headache in Springfield regional, but UMass as host still requires some effort when bracketing. They have UND in Sioux Falls playing RIT in the first round.

Jackson Blake, North Dakota: You could easily argue for Blake in the top five. That’s why this season has been one of the most difficult ones to handicap. How much better has Gauthier’s season been? Marginally. There isn’t a lot that separates them.

Speaking of the Pairwise Rankings. Listening to the UND Hockey podcast this past week, Brad Schlossman said UND is a lock to make the NCAA tourney, even if they lost out. Also, Schlossman talks about it in this article: A look at where the UND hockey team sits in the NCAA tournament picture.

Top 20 Showdown as No. 15/16 Tigers Host No. 2 UND This is the Colorado College Tigers best start in recent history. They’re 16-9-1 record and 16 wins after 26 games are the best since the 2007-08 season (started 18-7-1). The Tigers are tied for 13th in the country with 16 victories. Meanwhile, Feb. 3 is the earliest date CC has reached 16 victories since the ’07-08 campaign (Jan. 12, 2008).

