The University of North Dakota Men’s hockey team has released it’s 2019-20 schedule. There’s going to be a few changes this season. First, UND will have a new assistant coach. Yesterday, UND announced that they had parted ways with assistant coach Matt Shaw.
“We thank Coach Shaw for his contributions to North Dakota hockey and wish him the best in future endeavors,” head coach Brad Berry said in a release.
A nationwide search will begin for Shaw’s replacement.
Perusing the schedule, UND will not travel to Bemidji this season. UND fans will not get to see the defending champs Minnesota-Duluth play in the Ralph next season. UND will play an old foe in Michigan Tech. This will be the first time the two teams have played since realignment.
Oct. 5 — MANITOBA (exhibition)
Oct. 11-12 — CANISIUS
Oct. 18-19 — at MSU-Mankato
Oct. 25-26 — BEMIDJI STATE
Nov. 2 — MICHIGAN TECH (Hall of Fame Game)
Nov. 8-9 — MIAMI
Nov. 15-16 — at Denver
Nov. 22-23 — ST. CLOUD STATE
Nov. 29-30 — at Minnesota
Dec. 6-7 — at Western Michigan
Dec. 28 — at U.S. Under-18 (exhibition.)
Jan. 3-4 — ALABAMA HUNTSVILLE
Jan. 10-11 — OMAHA
Jan. 17-18 — at Miami
Jan. 24-25 — at Minnesota Duluth
Jan. 30-Feb. 1 — COLORADO COLLEGE
Feb. 14-15 — DENVER
Feb. 21-22 — at St. Cloud State
Feb. 28-29 — WESTERN MICHIGAN
March 6-7 — at Omaha
March 13-15 — NCHC first round
March 20-21 — NCHC Frozen Faceoff (St. Paul)
March 27-29 — NCAA Regionals (TBA)
April 9-11 — NCAA Frozen Four (Detroit)
