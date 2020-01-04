Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota beat the University of Alabama Hunstville 5-2 in a non-conference matchup. The Chargers would score the games first goal 18 seconds into the first period. About 13 minutes later in the first, Fighting Hawks junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi would score about 13 minutes later to tie the game. The first period would end tied at 1-1.
At the 03:42 mark of the second period, Junior forward Grant Mismash would give UND a brief 2-1 lead. At the 06:51 mark, Chargers freshman forward Josh Latta would again tie the game. In just under four minutes, Grant Mismash would score his second goal of the game to give UND a 3-2 lead. After that, the Hawks would never relinquish the lead again.
UND would blow the game open in the third period with goals from Kawaguchi and Cole Smith to make the final score 5-2.
The story of the game, the Grant Mismash (2g-0a–2pts), Collin Adams (0g-3a–3pts) and Jordan Kawaguchi (2g-0a–2pts) line remained red-hot adding four goals and seven points. They were also a plus-six.
