Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota hockey team, ended a two-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against Minnesota-Duluth. Fifth-Year goalie Drew DeRidder was solid in net stopping 23-of-25 shots leading UND to an important NCHC conference tilt. With the win, UND 10-10-4 (4-7-2 NCHC) moves up to 6th in the NCHC standings.