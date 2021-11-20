UMD vs. UND in Pictures; Bulldogs win 4-1

Grand Forks, ND — On Friday night, the University of North Dakota hockey team was defeated by the UMD Bulldogs 4-1. Here are some images from Friday’s game.

Early on, UND played with pace and scored the game’s first goal with a beautiful marker from senior forward Gavin Hain. From there, the Fighting Hawks went off of the rails. They started a parade to the penalty box. In the end, it proved to be their downfall.

At the 10:15 mark of the second period, UMD forward Casey Gilling scored the game-tying goal to make it 1-1. Fifty-one seconds later, Dominic James gave the Dogs a 2-1 lead. That was all the Bulldogs would need. The Dogs would score one in the second period, and one more in the third to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 win. (Full game report here.)

