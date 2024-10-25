Third Line’s the Charm

Sometimes, the chemistry of a forward line just clicks, on no particular effort of coaching. Such is the case with the Kings’ current third line. The trio gave the Kings two goals in a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks Thursday evening in Los Angeles. The line carried the play, even in a game where the Kings started out hard, eased up and let San Jose back in it, and then eventually iced the win.

Who are these guys? Warren Foegele, who signed on Canada Day after playing in Edmonton for three years after starting his career in Carolina in 2017-18, left side; Alex Turcotte, picked by LA fifth overall in 2019 from the US National Under-18 team, center; and Alex Laferriere, a third-round LA draftee from 2020 (#83 overall) on the right side.

Thursday night, Foegele picked up two goals in the first period against a San Jose team which admittedly got off to a slumberous start. The first of his came on the effort to follow a wrap-around and get a second chance, which bounced in off a body. The second was a tip on a long shot launched out near the blue line. This gave him three goals on the year, trailing Laferriere by one. The latter has four to go with three assists, including two assists on Thursday night.

After the game, Foegele explained the recent success of the trio. “The last couple of games, we’ve really been buzzing. Good cycle, good job moving our feet. Good things happen when you go to the net.”

He was asked about chemistry, to which he said, “I don’t know. It’s a funny game. You come up with these ideas of what you think will work out, and you never know until you try it. Coach put us together without even a practice, and it seems to be working pretty well. Those guys are making my life pretty easy out there, and it’s a lot of fun to play with both those guys.” He added that scoring made him feel part of the team.

“Both [line mates] are great skaters, but they don’t over-complicate things. You know they’re playing north, and playing the right way, and it’s really easy to play with guys like that, really predictable. You kind of know where the others are.”

Right-winger Laferriere contributed this to the discussion: “Our line’s the best when we’re cycling pucks and getting them towards the net. They don’t all have to be pretty goals.”

“I think our games kind of complement each other. We’re all hard-working guys who like to forecheck and get pucks back. [Foegele] has an unbelievable shot and [Turcotte] is a playmaker who’s going to find you even when you don’t think you’re open.” For himself, Laferriere said he’s realized this year that he has more time to get his shot off than he thought last year, where he rushed his shots.

The Kings’ coach, Jim Hiller, also added to the understanding of his currently top-producing line. He began by praising Turcotte as the team’s best player both against san Jose and two nights earlier versus Vegas, but saying that he wanted to talk about the line more than the player. “It takes three people on the line. That line continues to lead us. They didn’t really change their game much. They were pretty consistent. When they were out there, they played in the O zone.”

Hiller finished off by saying he wouldn’t have bet a few weeks ago that this line would be his best, but that he gives credit, “First to [Turcotte] him specifically, and then to his line mates, because it’s not one guy, it’s three guys. He’s really surprised me to the upside, which is great.”

The line may not yet have the magic of a trio that deserves a nickname like the “Triple Crown” line of the Kings of old, but getting praised for leading the team must mean a lot. Will the magic continue? The Kings certainly need the scoring these guys have brought of late, because lines one and two have some struggles, as we’ll detail in a subsequent story here on Inside Hockey.

Notes

Hiller was guarded in his comments, but his disappointment in his team’s effort was clear despite the win. He said that the team had come out strong but then faded. He cited losing Drew Doughty as a major factor in the Kings struggles, especially on the PK and Power Play.

The Kings honored Gann Matsuda, recently deceased publisher of fan-favorite website Frozen Royalty, with a display at his familiar seat in the press box. They will also be making a donation to the Manzanar Committee, which Gann was a large part of.

Gann and I sat next to each other in the Kings’ press box for over 15 years. We talked a lot of hockey. We joked a lot. We talked about the serious things in life. I never thought he’d be gone so soon.

I’m gonna miss you, Ganners.