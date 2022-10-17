The Week in the West

by | Oct 17, 2022

Wait. This is all backwards. With the season just underway, the LA Kings started in a 0-2 hole. Most people had them as a good candidate to build on last year’s playoff berth and strong showing.

The Anaheim Ducks, who almost always get off to a dreadfully slow start, won their first game, albeit in OT, and so gave their supposedly fellow non-playoff team, the Seattle Kraken, a standings point. They don’t care about Seattle, who most people think will be no threat to any other Pacific or Western Conference team for playoff spoils.

Speaking of those Kraken, they got their point on Wednesday, then ran up the freeway to face LA and got two more on a strong defensive effort and by a 4-1 score. The last goal was into an empty net, you should know.

Things on the Left Coast are definitely not starting out like most people think they’ll end up. Of course, a week is just a week, and both LA and Anaheim headed out on the road after those initial games, LA for five games and the Ducks for five as well, so that should be a test, and perhaps a series of events which will lead each team to their expected path.

In fact, the first Anaheim road contest saw them demolished by the Islanders, 7-1. The second one had them dropping a game to the Rangers, 6-4. They let the Rangers get up by two, tied it, and then saw New York run away and hide. The Kings got into a high-scoring affair with Minnesota—as if either of these teams was a likely candidate for that kind of game—and prevailed, 7-6. They then turned their attentions to Detroit and squeaked out an OT win. They were cruising in regulation when Arvidsson lazed an empty-net puck to the cage and ended up having it stripped by Larkin of Detroit from behind. Detroit tied it susequently, but the Kings scored in OT, Danault on a broken play-pass across the front that ended up bouncing in off the goalie. Probably justice was done in this case.

So what did we notice this week?

Not that this is causal of their losses, but the Kings started Jonathan Quick in each of the first two games. On Tuesday night, he was good, and not to blame for the final goal scored with under thirty seconds left in the game off a defensive mistake. But to me, he seemed tired, a little uncoordinated almost, as the Tuesday home opener trailed into the third period. And who would blame him for fatigue—he faced 51 Vegas shots in the game, on a team that prides itself on a complete game and which played that way all last year. He was back in net versus Detroit in game four. Cal Petersen took the six-goal hit in the Minnesota game, not a great statistical start for him.

LA also made a major march to the penalty box, taking five minors on the opening night. They allowed zero shorthanded goals despite this, though neither did they score with the man advantage on three tries. They had seven penalties against the Wild, but the Minnesota team was equally sloppy, so put that down to a game where discipline got left at the door and the score reflected the fact. Against Detroit, they took four minors and saw the Wings take the same number.

This season is starting out like last year, when LA opened the campaign 1-5-1 before finding themselves. After their season-opening loss to Vegas, they would lose again in game two, played Thursday versus Seattle. The shots were more in the normal range, with just 22 for Seattle. Quick got all but three that he was between the pipes for.

The Ducks, of course, started Jon Gibson to open the season. He was sharp, stopping 44 shots of 48 versus the Kraken to keep his team in there with the score eventually being 5-4 for Anaheim. You’re going to hear this a lot this year: “If only Gibby,” as they call him, “were not in there . . . .” Well, on opening night at Honda Center, he was, so he wrote the story his way. Seriously, though—48 shots against? Give the man some help, Anaheim. He was spelled after two periods against the Islanders in season game two, and once again in the cage when it came time to play the Rangers in game three. He let in five goals in two periods, and was spelled again. That’s less him than the team in front of him, of course.

On the scoring side, another question was definitively answered (read that as facetious—it’s week one, for crying out loud): Troy Terry will reprise his 37-30-67 point season last year. He started with two goals, including the game winner, and one assist, as Anaheim opened their campaign. Three points puts him on Gretzky pace.  He had four points after two games, and five after three. Oh, this is magical. Maybe.

Let’s not read too much into that, but more meaningful might be that the Ducks came from 3-1 down and 4-2 down and scored the final three goals in the Anaheim season opener. It would be but a memory as they waved goodbye to the Rangers’ game on the wrong end of a 6-4 score. Six to four? Either number of goals used to win you an NHL game. Scoring is up, you might know.

So the SoCal fans are, after seven days of hockey, kinda showing to be more what they were expected to be now, with the Ducks way off the pace and the Kings clawing out some results that will likely put them in a playoff position come April. But that’s a long time away, so don’t expect anything to be this way over the intervening months. That’s why they play the games, after all.

Anaheim Ducks Take the Long View

Anaheim Ducks Take the Long View

by | Sep 27, 2022

The Anaheim Ducks will be featured 14 times on US national TV this upcoming season. Several other teams are tied at that number, and only Minnesota and the Rangers have more national games, at 15. The Ducks didn’t make the playoffs last year, and by most accounts, won’t do so again this season. So why all the attention?

read more
LA Kings’ Style Not Flashy

LA Kings’ Style Not Flashy

by | Sep 27, 2022

The LA Kings knew they were going to make the playoffs last season, even though most other people thought they would not. They proved naysayers wrong, and took on Edmonton in round one. They bowed out, but not before seven games had been contested.

read more
'Everyone understands what our goal is': Can Knights return to contention?
'Everyone understands what our goal is': Can Knights return to contention?

The Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time last season. Is that a sign of where the franchise is headed, or is there reason for optimism in 2022-23? [...]

How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond
How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond

From current pros to prospects who aren't even in the NHL yet, we look at some of the dynamics going on behind the scenes as the war continues. [...]

E. Staal signs with Panthers, joins brother in Fla.
E. Staal signs with Panthers, joins brother in Fla.

The Panthers are signing Eric Staal, adding the veteran forward to a roster that also includes his younger brother Marc. [...]

Sources: Fanatics CEO sells 76ers, Devils stake
Sources: Fanatics CEO sells 76ers, Devils stake

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has sold his 10 percent stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, completing a divestment as a limited partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey… [...]

Avs captain Landeskog out 12 weeks for surgery
Avs captain Landeskog out 12 weeks for surgery

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. [...]

Wings' Vrana enters player assistance program
Wings' Vrana enters player assistance program

Jakub Vrana will be out indefinitely while receiving necessary care. [...]

Flames to resume talks on new arena with city
Flames to resume talks on new arena with city

The Calgary Flames and city officials said Wednesday they will restart negotiations for a new arena. [...]

Florida star defenseman Ekblad on long-term IR
Florida star defenseman Ekblad on long-term IR

The Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad until at least mid-November, and quite possibly longer, after placing him on the long-term injured reserve list with a groin injury. [...]

Commissioner: Salary cap could jump by $4M
Commissioner: Salary cap could jump by $4M

The NHL could move from a flat cap and see a large increase in the salary cap if the league meets its revenue projections this season, commissioner Gary Bettman said… [...]

Wyshynski: Judging NHL overreactions after the first week, from John Tortorella's success to Avalanche 'struggles'
Wyshynski: Judging NHL overreactions after the first week, from John Tortorella's success to Avalanche 'struggles'

Has Torts fixed the Flyers? Is Steven Stamkos going to run away with the goal-scoring title? Did the Wild whiff on their offseason goalie moves? [...]

NHL Hockey Jerseys

Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now

Ever wonder what it would be like if your everyday car was a ZAMBONI?!?!?

Wonder no longer…

Check out The Zambonis' latest hit, "Slow Whip"!