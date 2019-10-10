Year in and year out the NHL can fluctuate tremendously. The teams that should have been good are irrelevant, and teams that have a so-so roster end up making cup runs. It’s sports, and it happens; but it happens in hockey more than any other sport. One week into the 2019-2020 NHL season, here are Inside Hockey’s Power Rankings.
1. Carolina Hurricanes
2. Boston Bruins
3. Vegas Golden Knights
4. Washington Capitals
5. Colorado Avalanche
6. Tampa Bay Lightning
7. St. Louis Blues
8. Nashville Predators
9. Edmonton Oilers
10. Calgary Flames
11. Toronto Maple Leafs
12. Montreal Canadiens
13. Buffalo Sabres
14. Florida Panthers
15. New York Rangers
16. Pittsburgh Penguins
17. New York Islanders
18. Anaheim Ducks
19. Detroit Red Wings
20. Philadelphia Flyers
21. Dallas Stars
22. Vancouver Canucks
23. Winnipeg Jets
24. Arizona Coyotes
25. San Jose Sharks
26. New Jersey Devils
27. Minnesota Wild
28. Columbus Blue Jackets
29. Los Angelos Kings
30. Chicago Blackhawks
31. Ottawa Senators
Expect a more in depth breakdown of every team in the next edition of Inside Hockey’s Power Rankings.