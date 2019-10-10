Year in and year out the NHL can fluctuate tremendously. The teams that should have been good are irrelevant, and teams that have a so-so roster end up making cup runs. It’s sports, and it happens; but it happens in hockey more than any other sport. One week into the 2019-2020 NHL season, here are Inside Hockey’s Power Rankings.

1. Carolina Hurricanes

2. Boston Bruins

3. Vegas Golden Knights

4. Washington Capitals

5. Colorado Avalanche

6. Tampa Bay Lightning

7. St. Louis Blues

8. Nashville Predators

9. Edmonton Oilers

10. Calgary Flames

11. Toronto Maple Leafs

12. Montreal Canadiens

13. Buffalo Sabres

14. Florida Panthers

15. New York Rangers

16. Pittsburgh Penguins

17. New York Islanders

18. Anaheim Ducks

19. Detroit Red Wings

20. Philadelphia Flyers

21. Dallas Stars

22. Vancouver Canucks

23. Winnipeg Jets

24. Arizona Coyotes

25. San Jose Sharks

26. New Jersey Devils

27. Minnesota Wild

28. Columbus Blue Jackets

29. Los Angelos Kings

30. Chicago Blackhawks

31. Ottawa Senators

Expect a more in depth breakdown of every team in the next edition of Inside Hockey’s Power Rankings.