LIGHTNING ANNOUNCE ROSTER FOR 2019 NHL PROSPECT SHOWCASE

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the roster that will represent the team at the 2019 NHL Prospect Showcase being held September 7-10 at Ford Ice Center in Antioch, Tennessee. The team will report for testing and physicals on Thursday, September 5. They will conduct open practices at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum at 2 p.m. on Thursday and 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 6.

The roster contains a number of the organization’s top prospects, including first-round picks Nolan Foote (2019) and his brother Cal Foote (2017). Also attending for the Lightning will be American Hockey League rookie scoring leader, forward Alex Barre-Boulet, who paced all AHL first-year players for points with 68 and tied teammate Carter Verhaeghe for the league’s goal-scoring lead with 34. Other draftees from 2019 include forwards Maxim Cajkovic, Mikhail Shalagin and defenseman Quinn Schmiemann.

All Lightning games will be streamed live on www.TampaBayLightning.com.

Lightning Game Schedule:

Date Game Time

Saturday, Sept 7 vs. Nashville Predators 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 8 vs. Carolina Hurricanes 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept 10 vs. Washington Capitals 10 a.m.

2019 LIGHTNING PROSPECT SHOWCASE ROSTER

FORWARDS (14) No. Name HT WT DOB Born Acquired 2018-19 Club 83 ABBANDONATO, Peter 5’11 193 3/25/1998 Laval, Quebec Invitee Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) 60 BARRE-BOULET, Alex 5’10 165 5/21/1997 Montmagny, Quebec FA Signing (2/28/18) Syracuse (AHL) 51 CAJKOVIC, Maxim 5’11 185 1/3/2001 Bratislava, Slovakia 19 Draft (3rd Rd) Saint John (QMJHL) 92 COLTON, Ross 6’0 201 9/11/1996 Robbinsville, New Jersey 16 Draft (4th Rd) Syracuse (AHL) 29 FOOTE, Nolan 6’4 195 11/29/2000 Denver, Colorado 19 Draft (1st Rd) Kelowna (WHL) 82 FORTIER, Gabriel 5’10 170 2/6/2000 Lachine, Quebec 18 Draft (2nd Rd) Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) Syracuse (AHL) 47 HUNTINGTON, Jimmy 6’1 193 11/18/1998 Laval, Quebec FA Signing (3/1/19) Rimouski (QMJHL) 41 KATCHOUK, Boris 6’1 192 6/18/1998 Waterloo, Ontario 16 Draft (2nd Rd) Syracuse (AHL) 36 LIPANOV, Alexey 6’0 170 8/17/1999 Moscow, Russia 17 Draft (3rd Rd) Kitchener (OHL) Orlando (ECHL) 39 LOHIN, Ryan 6’0 193 6/26/1996 Chester, Pennsylvania 16 Draft (7th Rd) UMass-Lowell (H-East) Syracuse (AHL) 16 RADDYSH, Taylor 6’2 209 2/18/1998 Caledon, Ontario 16 Draft (2nd Rd) Syracuse (AHL) 72 SHALAGIN, Mikhail 6’4 185 9/12/1999 Moscow, Russia 19 Draft (7th Rd) Spartak 2 (Russia Jr.) 42 SOMPPI, Otto 6’0 181 1/12/1998 Helsinki, Finland 16 Draft (7th Rd) Syracuse (AHL) Orlando (ECHL) 93 ZUMMACK, Eli 5’9 179 3/22/2000 Kelowna, British Columbia Invitee Spokane (WHL) DEFENSEMAN (7) No. Name HT WT DOB Born Acquired 2018-19 Club 62 CREVIER, Louis 6’7 196 5/4/2001 Quebec City, Quebec Invitee Chicoutimi (QMJHL) 22 DERSCH, Alexander 6’2 180 3/30/2000 Landshut, Germany Invitee Charlottetown (QMJHL) 78 DONAGHEY, Cody 6’1 190 5/10/1996 St. John’s, Newfoundland Invitee Orlando (ECHL) 52 FOOTE, Cal 6’4 221 12/13/1998 Denver, Colorado 17 Draft (1st Rd) Syracuse (AHL) 50 SCHMIEMANN, Quinn 6’2 185 7/27/2001 Red Deer, Alberta 19 Draft (6th Rd) Kamloops (WHL) 76 SOSUNOV, Oleg 6’8 230 4/13/1998 Ryazan, Russia 16 Draft (6th Rd) Syracuse (AHL) Orlando (ECHL) 64 SPENCER, Matt 6’2 210 3/24/1997 Guelph, Ontario 15 Draft (2nd Rd) Syracuse (AHL)