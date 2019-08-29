LIGHTNING ANNOUNCE ROSTER FOR 2019 NHL PROSPECT SHOWCASE
TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the roster that will represent the team at the 2019 NHL Prospect Showcase being held September 7-10 at Ford Ice Center in Antioch, Tennessee. The team will report for testing and physicals on Thursday, September 5. They will conduct open practices at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum at 2 p.m. on Thursday and 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 6.
The roster contains a number of the organization’s top prospects, including first-round picks Nolan Foote (2019) and his brother Cal Foote (2017). Also attending for the Lightning will be American Hockey League rookie scoring leader, forward Alex Barre-Boulet, who paced all AHL first-year players for points with 68 and tied teammate Carter Verhaeghe for the league’s goal-scoring lead with 34. Other draftees from 2019 include forwards Maxim Cajkovic, Mikhail Shalagin and defenseman Quinn Schmiemann.
All Lightning games will be streamed live on www.TampaBayLightning.com.
Lightning Game Schedule:
Date Game Time
Saturday, Sept 7 vs. Nashville Predators 4 p.m.
Sunday, Sept 8 vs. Carolina Hurricanes 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept 10 vs. Washington Capitals 10 a.m.
2019 LIGHTNING PROSPECT SHOWCASE ROSTER
|FORWARDS (14)
|No.
|Name
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|Born
|Acquired
|2018-19 Club
|83
|ABBANDONATO, Peter
|5’11
|193
|3/25/1998
|Laval, Quebec
|Invitee
|Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)
|60
|BARRE-BOULET, Alex
|5’10
|165
|5/21/1997
|Montmagny, Quebec
|FA Signing (2/28/18)
|Syracuse (AHL)
|51
|CAJKOVIC, Maxim
|5’11
|185
|1/3/2001
|Bratislava, Slovakia
|19 Draft (3rd Rd)
|Saint John (QMJHL)
|92
|COLTON, Ross
|6’0
|201
|9/11/1996
|Robbinsville, New Jersey
|16 Draft (4th Rd)
|Syracuse (AHL)
|29
|FOOTE, Nolan
|6’4
|195
|11/29/2000
|Denver, Colorado
|19 Draft (1st Rd)
|Kelowna (WHL)
|82
|FORTIER, Gabriel
|5’10
|170
|2/6/2000
|Lachine, Quebec
|18 Draft (2nd Rd)
|Baie-Comeau (QMJHL)
|Syracuse (AHL)
|47
|HUNTINGTON, Jimmy
|6’1
|193
|11/18/1998
|Laval, Quebec
|FA Signing (3/1/19)
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|41
|KATCHOUK, Boris
|6’1
|192
|6/18/1998
|Waterloo, Ontario
|16 Draft (2nd Rd)
|Syracuse (AHL)
|36
|LIPANOV, Alexey
|6’0
|170
|8/17/1999
|Moscow, Russia
|17 Draft (3rd Rd)
|Kitchener (OHL)
|Orlando (ECHL)
|39
|LOHIN, Ryan
|6’0
|193
|6/26/1996
|Chester, Pennsylvania
|16 Draft (7th Rd)
|UMass-Lowell (H-East)
|Syracuse (AHL)
|16
|RADDYSH, Taylor
|6’2
|209
|2/18/1998
|Caledon, Ontario
|16 Draft (2nd Rd)
|Syracuse (AHL)
|72
|SHALAGIN, Mikhail
|6’4
|185
|9/12/1999
|Moscow, Russia
|19 Draft (7th Rd)
|Spartak 2 (Russia Jr.)
|42
|SOMPPI, Otto
|6’0
|181
|1/12/1998
|Helsinki, Finland
|16 Draft (7th Rd)
|Syracuse (AHL)
|Orlando (ECHL)
|93
|ZUMMACK, Eli
|5’9
|179
|3/22/2000
|Kelowna, British Columbia
|Invitee
|Spokane (WHL)
|DEFENSEMAN (7)
|No.
|Name
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|Born
|Acquired
|2018-19 Club
|62
|CREVIER, Louis
|6’7
|196
|5/4/2001
|Quebec City, Quebec
|Invitee
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|22
|DERSCH, Alexander
|6’2
|180
|3/30/2000
|Landshut, Germany
|Invitee
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|78
|DONAGHEY, Cody
|6’1
|190
|5/10/1996
|St. John’s, Newfoundland
|Invitee
|Orlando (ECHL)
|52
|FOOTE, Cal
|6’4
|221
|12/13/1998
|Denver, Colorado
|17 Draft (1st Rd)
|Syracuse (AHL)
|50
|SCHMIEMANN, Quinn
|6’2
|185
|7/27/2001
|Red Deer, Alberta
|19 Draft (6th Rd)
|Kamloops (WHL)
|76
|SOSUNOV, Oleg
|6’8
|230
|4/13/1998
|Ryazan, Russia
|16 Draft (6th Rd)
|Syracuse (AHL)
|Orlando (ECHL)
|64
|SPENCER, Matt
|6’2
|210
|3/24/1997
|Guelph, Ontario
|15 Draft (2nd Rd)
|Syracuse (AHL)