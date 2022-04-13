Atlantic
St. Louis Blues @ Boston Bruins in Photos (by Carolyn Mooney)
April 13, 2022
Bruins Falter as Tarasenko, Blues Win 4-2
April 13, 2022
Columbus Blue Jackets @ Boston Bruins 4/2/22 by Carolyn Mooney
April 3, 2022
Boston, MA – St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug celebrates a goal on April 12, 2022.
St. Louis Blues @ Boston Bruins in Photos (by Carolyn Mooney)
Jason Scales
Atlantic Division
April 13, 2022
24
Boston, MA – Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie Coyle handles the puck on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug congratulates Ville Husso on the win on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – Boston Bruins forward Tomas Nosek shoots the puck on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle and St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn skate around the net on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall falls in the offensive zone on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella battles for the puck with Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – Boston Bruins forward Marc McLaughlin waits at the faceoff circle on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – Boston Bruins forward Marc McLaughlin celebrates his first-period goal on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – Boston Bruins forward Curtis Lazar takes a faceoff on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – St. Louis Blues centerman Robert Thomas shoots the puck in the offensive zone on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – Two fans hold up a sign reading “Rock, paper, scissors 4 a stick” on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk looks on in-between plays on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – Boston Bruins defenseman Josh Brown looks at an official in-between play on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug celebrates a goal on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly takes warmups at TD Garden on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug takes warmups at TD Garden on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas takes warmups at TD Garden on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev takes warmups at TD Garden on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso takes off his helmet during warmups at TD Garden on April 12, 2022.
Boston, MA – Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall and St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn battle for a loose puck on April 12, 2022.
