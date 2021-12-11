Hi everyone,

Much going on this week! Issue 3 of Vintage Tendy Magazine has just been published! Such an outstanding magazine. From Don Cherry’s story on Grant Fuhr, to outstanding articles such as the one featuring “Slap Shot’s” Chiefs goalie, Denis Lemieux, played by Yvon Barrette, this issue is a must-have!

I’m also thrilled to say that the special Small Saves/Tony Esposito cartoon appears, along with samples of my Tony-O artwork, and the story I wrote in honor of him. Here is a link to find out more about Vintage Tendy Magazine:

Goalie for a Day: The Eric Semborski Story, written by acclaimed writers K.P. Lynne, R.J. Modell, and edited by Chet Coppock, is now available on Amazon!

I was honored to supply his drawing of him for publication. Thank you, K.P. Lynne!

A youth hockey coach, Eric Semborski, gets the thrill of a lifetime when the Chicago Blackhawks offer him a one-day contract to replace Stanley Cup Winner Corey Crawford, who became ill on the road and required surgery…but this story is much bigger than that…and teaches young people and adults alike…the value of keeping close to your dreams…as you never know when the opportunity is going to knock upon your door!

To get your copy, please click on the Amazon link:

…and, for this week’s line of hockey T-shirts, please check out “Hockey Time” store on Amazon!

See you next week!

Jay… and Small Saves.