Small Saves: The Jersey

Hi Everyone.

This past week, I did a live presentation on Facebook of how I draw Small Saves. I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch. If you didn’t get a chance to view it, I saved it. Here is the link:

Doing a video on drawing Small Saves was so much fun that I will be making future videos for YouTube. I’ll be doing a “start to finish” video where I show how I come up with the cartoon—all the way to the final, finished comic of the week. Stay tuned!

If you haven’t had a chance yet to read the past Small Saves cartoon collection book, “SAVE!”, It’s available as a FREE READ on Amazon’s Kindle for five days starting March 13. Here’s the link:

See everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves.