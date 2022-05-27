Small Saves: The Gift of Giving

Hi everyone,

It’s been quite a busy week for our little goalie, Small Saves!

His latest book, “Little Goalie, Big Dreams”, is being finished in post-production and is on schedule for publication at the end of May. I’m very happy with the way the cover came out. It really captures the spirit of Small Saves!

We finally set up our account with the “Print on Demand” company, Redbubble, and will finally be offering many hockey, goalie, and especially Small Saves items. From the much-awaited line-up of stickers to other fun merchandise. We’ll keep everyone updated as each design is converted into fun items. Once we have our logos in place with them, we’ll be turning our attention to greeting cards and other sites for our fans to access through our smallsaves.com site.

I finally finished my new “Beast in the Crease” hockey design, now available through Amazon. I did a few variations, as I ended up liking both versions. Here are the links to the “Beast in the Crease” designs:



and

See you next week!

Jay …and Small Saves!