Small Saves: Teachable Moments

Hi everyone,

This week I’d like to tip my mask to Renfrew Pro. Last year, we worked on a special cartoon for their line of hockey tape. They placed it on all their media sites. To see their Facebook promo with Small Saves, please click on the link:

To visit Renfrew Pro for all your hockey tape needs, please visit: https://www.renfrewpro.com/renfrewhomepage

This week, I’ve combined Small Saves with my nostalgic love of old school hockey to open a new t-shirt store on Amazon. I’ll be adding the retro designs I already have, along with the new ones I’m working on. I just introduced my “Original Six” design to kick off the store’s opening. To see the new logo, please click here.

Thank you, everyone, for taking the time to read Small Saves.

All my best!

Jay …and Small Saves