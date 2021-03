Hi Everyone.

This week, along with the latest antics of Small Saves, we have the special cartoon that appears in the very first issue of Vintage Tendy.

Our latest cartoon will soon be featured in an all-new “How to Draw Small Saves” video. In it, the video takes the viewer through a step-by-step process of how the cartoon is written, drawn, and formatted for publication. As soon as it’s finished, we’ll be sure to announce it here.

See everyone next week! Jay & Small Saves