Small Saves: Skate Stories

Hi Everyone.

A special thank you to “The Gouche Live!” show. I was truly honored to be a guest and had a great time being interviewed. We talked about Small Saves, hockey, and the goalie drawings I’ve been doing lately. Here is the link to that day’s show.

If you’d like to see how a Small Saves cartoon comes to life, I recently did a live video of me drawing the comic strip. Enjoy.

A few months back I was asked to draw an eight-goalie collection set. Thank you, Mr. L. Corley, for commissioning me. Here is his office wall with all the illustrations framed.

Here’s to a great 2021!

All my best!

Jay …and Small Saves.