Small Saves: Showtime

Hi everyone,

A month or so back, I was contacted by Zamboni. They had seen and enjoyed a past cartoon I did where Small Saves and his hockey pals were enjoying a particularly wet ice surface. This cartoon is now featured in their training manual to provide humor to rink owners and staff members using their ice resurfacing machine.

As a youngster, I, along with my teammates, would love watching the Zamboni making turns around the rink, turning a snowy surface into smooth, shining ice! It’s great to know that Small Saves is now providing some humor in the teachings of operating a Zamboni!

Here is their official website: https://zamboni.com/

Please enjoy the following page from Zamboni:

See everyone next week! Jay …and Small Saves! www.smallsaves.com