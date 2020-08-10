Small Saves: Shakespeare

For this week’s cartoon, Newscaster, Author, and USA Hockey Magazine’s columnist Christie Casciano Burns makes a guest appearance. She is the author of The Puck Hog book series, and My Kids Play Hockey: Essential Advice for Every Hockey Parent. Small Saves even makes a guest appearance in this book! To check out her books, please visit Amazon.com.

This week’s “Tip of the Mask” goes to ISN (Independent Sports news), Your #1 source for community and amateur sports-related news on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and beyond!

They have featured Small Save for quite a while on their site and I thank them for giving our little goalie a place to shine. To check them out, please visit independentsportsnews.com.

Amazon has just enabled the Small Saves stores to carry protective phone cases! Hockey, goalie, and our other designs will now all be available in the months to follow! We’re very happy about this and will keep you updated as the new store opens.

Kitty cats playing hockey? You bet! Just one of the many designs offered in our stores. To visit the link, please click:

Jay… and Small Saves!