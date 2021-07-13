Small Saves: Season’s Over

Hi everyone,

A special thank you to Elite Level Hockey. Small Saves will now be part of their online media. To check out their site and online hockey magazine—which features news articles, stories, training tips, tournament, and playoff results—please visit their page at: https://elitelevelhockey.com/

It’s always great when fans send me letters and photos of them enjoying Small Saves! This week, here’s Zack looking over his original, custom-inscribed Small Saves cartoon! I’m honored to know that it will be hanging in his room, along with all the other awesome hockey pics and collectibles he has. Thank you for liking Small Saves.

We have more fan photos and will be sharing them in future newsletters.

One of our NEW banners. It showcases the site, with a hint of all we have available on Small Saves’ webpage. To visit, please click on: www.smallsaves.com

See everyone next week.

Jay …and Small Saves!

www.smallsaves.com