Small Saves: Schoolday

Hi Everyone.

Back in 1974 and 1975, I was in the 4th and 5th grade, respectively, at the Hosmer school in Watertown, MA. My teachers were Ms. Salvato and Ms. Napolitano. In drawing this week’s Small Saves cartoon, I found it only fitting to include them in the strip. Funny how you never forget great teachers, no matter how much time goes by.

This week, we have TWO new Small Saves videos! One is from his comic strip antics…

…and the other is a commercial promo for his books, shirts, and official website:

If you like them, please subscribe to his YouTube channel so you can be notified when a new video premiers.

See everyone next week!

Jay… and Small Saves