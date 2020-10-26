Small Saves: Scarecrow Goalie

Hi Everyone,

Halloween, one of Small Saves’ favorite holidays, is just around the corner! Enjoy the latest antics of Small Saves and his hockey pals!

This cartoon will also be included in the pages of the latest Small Saves cartoon collection book, “Fire on Ice!” It’s now being formatted and will be out by the middle/end of November, along with the much anticipated “Forgotten Goalie” Christmas tale.

Have you seen the official Small Saves t-shirt? This is just one of the many logos available at his stores. Here is a link to his shirt:

Have a safe and happy Halloween!

Jay …and Small Saves!