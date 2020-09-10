Small Saves: Robbed

Hi Everyone,

This week, I’d like to shine the spotlight on the series of Small Saves books that are available to all who love the game of hockey.

To date, there are five cartoon collection books which contain all the comics that have appeared from 1991 to 2018 (his next collection book should be out by the holidays.) The books hold all the antics Small Saves has been involved in since his very first appearance in Faceoff Hockey Magazine. Over the years, he has been seen in many media outlets–such as Goalies’ World Magazine, Inside Hockey, Watertown news, Advocate News, USA Hockey Magazine, and so many more. They are timeless classics that will bring smiles and laughs to your day.

Small Saves’ storybooks are wonderful tales that can only be told through book form. I feel each book could easily be a cartoon special that airs on TV. In time, I will be formatting them into narrative videos (with some animation) that will show on YouTube. Each tale takes place in the world of dreams. There, Small Saves can play hockey with dinosaurs, be called upon to guard his net in an enchanted outdoor rink under the midnight moon or be inspired by goalies who donned the pads long ago. His next storybook, “The Forgotten Goalie: A Small Saves Christmas Tale”, will be out by the end of November.

Have a great week!

Jay …and Small Saves!