Small Saves: Pure Bliss

Hi everyone,

A pizza party in the locker room after a big win! What could possibly go wrong? Here’s the latest Small Saves video short…

To date, Small Saves’ Facebook group has 744 members! …and his YouTube Channel now has 92 subscribers!

This week, I’d like to tip my goalie mask to USA Hockey Magazine. A special thank you to them for giving a spot in their periodical for Small Saves. Their website is filled with the latest USA Hockey news and events, along with their fantastic magazine! Their June/July special goalie issue is out. You can see their online version and/or subscribe to the physical issue. To visit their page, please visit usahockeymagazine.com

Have a great weekend!

Jay …and Small Saves!