Small Saves: Opening Day

This week’s Small Saves cartoon was inspired by the reassurance that we will soon be returning to the game we love.

Hi everyone,

A special thank you to Kerry Gouche Live and the Give a Shift program for Mental Health. Small Saves has now teamed up with their cause and on Wednesday, the first cartoon aired on their show. To enjoy the episode, please click on the link:

See everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves.