Small Saves: Oatmeal for Breakfast

This week, I’d like to welcome John Miotla and The West Carlton Inferno Junior Hockey Club of the HCJHL. There’s a great article about John’s plans to bring junior hockey to Almonte in the pages of Inside Ottawa Valley. To see the full story, please click here.

Check out Small Saves in USA Hockey Magazine, along with all the great features and articles packed into each issue!

Have you seen the cover for issue two of Vintage Tendy? Just a hint at all the wonderful articles and photos about the amazing goalies from yesteryear (along with a certain little youth hockey cartoon goalie). For up-and-coming goaltenders, this magazine is a must-have—a great way to learn about your predecessors from “Oh so long ago.” The second issue is currently in print and getting ready for release! Check out their site!

