Small Saves: News Crew

So thrilled to see Small Saves in each issue of USA Hockey Magazine. To see the cartoon for the August issue, please click here. Check out the entire issue to see the fantastic articles, photos, and one of my favorite monthly features written by Christie Casciano Burns! Enjoy.

I’d also like to repost the wonderful review The Pro Hockey News gave to the Small Saves storybook, The Day the Dinosaurs Played Hockey.

I invite you to check out the review here.

While you’re there, please check out all the awesome hockey content the website has!

