Small Saves: New Teammate

Hi Everyone,

This week, I’d like to share my newest goalie mask-themed design that just debuted on Amazon. It’s on T-shirts, but will be adding long sleeves, sweatshirts, hoodies, and such. Here is the link to the listings:

“Heritage”

“Stand-alone logo”

“Evolution”

I’m very excited about the TWO videos I’m working on. One is the next semi-animated Small Saves cartoon video short.

The second one will be a Small Saves promo for the full line of goalie-themed shirts we offer. It’s going to be such a fun video, filled with many of the designs I’ve done over the years. It will be funny, while showcasing the shirts available. It’s one of those videos you sit back, relax, get some popcorn and soda… and get ready to be dazzled! I’m sure you’ll pause the video to take a second look, and at the end have you saying, “I never knew these shirts existed!”

Have a great week!

Jay …and Small Saves!