Small Saves: Letter

Hi everyone,

The ultimate compliment. I always feel honored when a Small Saves fan makes our little goalie part of their lives in a personal way. Goaltender Tom Ryan just unveiled his Small Saves-themed mask. Artist Sylvie Poitras did an outstanding job!

Mixed Crayons, the comic strip that K.P. Lynne and I have been working on, has now been sent to the major syndicates for review. Andrew McMeel, King Features, and Creators will now look over the proposed feature. It can take anywhere from 4 weeks to 2+ months for a reply. They receive an estimated 5,000 submissions a year, with only 2-3 picked. But I feel this comic strip has a good shot. Wayne Gretzky sums it up best: “You can’t score if you don’t shoot.”

See everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves.