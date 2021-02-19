Small Saves: Lawn Chair

Hi Everyone.

I want to take a moment to thank all the fans who embrace my little netminder. From drawings, personalized masks, tattoos, and so many creative outlets, I thank you. This week was a pleasant surprise when J. Tipple, a student of Biomedical Sciences at U. of Hertfordshire and goaltender for the Chelmsford Chieftains, included the cover of Small Saves’ book, Goalie on Vacation, as his Facebook profile pic. It’s great knowing our cartoon puck-stopper is enjoyed by fans worldwide!

I’d also like to take a moment to thank the Red Lake Falls Gazette, a Minnesota-based newspaper, for adding Small Saves to their pages. Check out their Facebook page.

See everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves.