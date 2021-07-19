Small Saves: Instructional Video

Hi everyone,

It’s always great when fans send me letters and photos of them enjoying Small Saves! This week, I’d like to thank Lindsay for sharing a photo of a Small Saves birthday cake made for her son, Jake. It looks delicious!

The Small Saves line of shirts is growing! Thank you to Amazon for expanding our online stores! They have now granted us 2,000 slots for our designs, and we are excited about the opportunity. We have our work cut out for us, that’s for sure!

Here’s the link to our Small Saves store. Logos of your favorite little cartoon puck stopper are all here waiting to be worn by you!

To see all our other stores, from dinosaurs to cat-themed designs, we have a shirt for everyone! Please visit our shirt section at www.smallsaves.com.

See everyone next week.

Jay …and Small Saves!