Small Saves: Humboldt

In the latest edition of Small Saves, our diminutive hero makes a generous decision as to how to spend the money in his piggy bank.

Hi everyone.

For this week’s Small Saves newsletter, I have the web address for the Humboldt Broncos website.

Here they have info on donations, along with updates, media, etc.

For all of us who play hockey, it’s a close community. Although we may not know a hockey player who plays far away from us, we do share the same love and passion for the sport. They, like us, share the same feeling when we take to the ice. From planning a meal or event around a hockey schedule is the norm in a hockey household. Our household. Their household. So, when something like this happens, the hockey community across the globe feels the pain of the loss. My prayers go out to everyone involved in the Humboldt tragedy.