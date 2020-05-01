Search
Home

Small Saves: Home School Hockey

Hi everyone!

Looking for some fun reading in May? Here are the direct link to Small Saves’ cartoon collection book, “SAVE!”

SAVE! was a pleasure to put together. It’s the 4th collection book featuring our little youth hockey netminder. While putting this book together, I looked back at his earlier appearances from the 90’s, and even early 2000’s. I noticed a similarity that I picked up upon when I was a child reading Charlie Brown or Family Circus. The characters look evolved as the years rolled onward. I used to ask, “Why does Snoopy look so different from the 1960’s era, in contrast to his 1990’s era?” Now, I look back and see the same thing with Small Saves!

Small Saves’ YouTube page is starting to gain subscribers. My goal is to reach 1,000+. I’d love to have you join his channel as I add new videos of our little puck stopper! Here is the YouTube link:

Have a safe week everyone!

No More Stories

About The Author

Jay DeMarco
Creator of Small Saves

Jay DeMarco has been pelted with pucks since the age of five... and still loves every minute of it.

Related Posts