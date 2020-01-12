Small Saves: Hockey Store

Hi everyone.

Small Saves appears in this month’s issue of USA Hockey Magazine. To see their latest issue, along with all the great articles and photos, please visit usahockeymagazine.com.

My offshoot comic strip, (working title: Mixed Crayons), is about two weeks away from being submitted to all the major syndications for consideration. These are the side characters you see in the Small Saves comic strip. It focuses on a group of children from all nationalities, backgrounds, abilities and disabilities. Topics range from music, school, all sports, and basically everything we experience in our everyday life. The list of topics are endless. As a “heads up” to them, I’m re-submitting Small Saves, along with an introduction to the new comic. While they have previously passed on Small Saves, they did like the writing and drawing style. Here is a sample of a Sunday comic strip:

Have a great week!

Jay …and Small Saves.