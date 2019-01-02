Small Saves: Happy New Year 2019

Happy New Year 2019 from Small Saves!

Hi, everyone.

Well, 2018 is winding down. I hope it was a great year for you. I’m looking forward to 2019, as I’ve just completed writing down all the goals I’d like to accomplish in the year to come.

I’ve finished the first draft for the holiday-themed Small Saves book. It was so much fun to write while surrounded by the magic of the holiday. I hope to have it ready by July.

The new year is already starting off great! Monday, Jan 14th, I’ll be on the Pucksters podcast “Hockey Talk Live” show with Mike Schlatmann. It will be a special goalie segment. The guest will include Josh Rousseau and Scott Battram. I’ll have more information as we get closer to air time.

I want to thank everyone who enjoys reading Small Saves. I also want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my goal to bring my little netminder into the mainstream. It’s a great feeling when I open the pages of a magazine or website and see my little goalie featured. I know others are seeing and reading him. If they come away with a smile or laugh, then I know I did ok. But it’s been more than just the journey of reaching my goal. It’s everyone I met along the way this year. From meeting other cartoonists, authors, publishers, hockey players, and so many others. It was an honor to meet each and every one of you. The best part is that I can now call you all my friends.

Well, everyone, have a safe and happy new year and I’ll see you next week!

Oh, if anyone needs this cartoon in a larger jpeg format, please feel free to contact me and I’ll send it right out to you.

Jay… and Small Saves!

